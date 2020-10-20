‘This Season We Weren’t Really There,’ Says Dhoni After Loss to RR

After the defeat, Dhoni seemed resigned to his fate as he admitted that "this season we weren't really there".

"It's not always supposed to go your way. That's why what we try is going back to the process and see if the process is wrong or maybe we weren't able to execute. Result is always a by-product of the process. What it does is it helps you think in a positive way," Dhoni said after the match.

"We play in front of millions of people so there is nothing to hide. The fact remains that if you're busy with the process then the undue pressure of results doesn't get into the dressing room. We've tried a few things. That's one thing you don't want to do; you don't want to chop and change a lot, because what happens is after three-four-five games you're not sure of anything," he said.