‘We Batsmen Let The Bowlers Down,’ Says MS Dhoni After Loss to KKR

MS Dhoni admitted on Wednesday that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsmen let their bowlers down in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which ended in a 10-run defeat for the three-time champions at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

CSK took five wickets and conceded just 34 runs in the last four overs of the KKR innings to dismiss them for 167 but the batsmen then only managed to get to 157/5 in their innings.