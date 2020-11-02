Dhoni’s Final IPL Game Needs a Grand Crowd, Says Michael Vaughan

"If the IPL takes place in the UAE next year again, which there are whispers it will happen, MS Dhoni will have to play another year. He cannot finish his IPL career in front of no crowd," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

“He has to play at least one game the following year. He cannot go out in front of no crowds. If there is one player who deserves a big crowd to say goodbye to - if he probably cannot play, he would just disappear and say goodbye without us knowing about it - like he did in international cricket," he added.

Dhoni, who turned up for India in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is while affecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps, retired from international cricket on August 15 earlier this year.

"But I want to see a grand crowd for his last game," Vaughan insisted.

CSK, the three-time IPL champions, were not able to perform as per expectations in the ongoing IPL and, for the first time ever, failed to qualify for the playoffs.