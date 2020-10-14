MS Dhoni Calls Sam Curran a ‘Complete Cricketer’ For CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was all praise for all rounder Sam Curran after their 20-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. Curran was sent out to open the innings with Faf du Plessis and scored 31 off 21 balls.

He later returned with figures of 1/18 in three overs, accounting for the wicket of SRH captain David Warner and thus providing CSK with their first wicket.