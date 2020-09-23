Dhoni Finally Reveals Why He Isn’t Coming Out to Batting Higher

Dhoni said that CSK did not get a good start considering the size of the target. He also felt that his bowling unit could have done better to restrict the opposition.

"With 217 as the target, we needed a very good start which was not the case. Steve (Smith) and (Sanju) Samson batted very well. Need to give credit to their bowlers. Once you've seen the first innings, you know the length to bowl. Their spinners did well to bowl away from the batsman. Our spinners made the error of bowling too full. Had we restricted them to 200, it would've been a good game," he said.

Royals captain Steve Smith was all praise for Sanju Samson, who smashed 74 off just 32 balls. Jofra Archer later provided the apt finishing touch, smashing 27 off eight deliveries thanks to Lungi Ngidi bowling consecutive no balls in the final over.

"Sanju Samson played an unbelievable knock. Felt like everything he was hitting went for six. I was just giving Sanju the strike, wasn't I? He was middling everything. I hope this sets him up for a big IPL," said Smith.