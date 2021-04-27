Mohammed Siraj Edges Out DC in Final Over, RCB Go Top of the Table

Avesh Khan continued to bowl well, building the pressure on the batters before Rabada bowled out, finishing with the wicket of Sundar, caught and bowled for 6, as ABD approached his 50 at the other end.

ABD completed his half-century with a rasping pull off Avesh in the penultimate over as RCB looked to him and Daniel Sams for a strong finish.

Marcus Stoinis came in for the last over, much to the surprise of the commentators, and to the delight of ABD, who hammered 3 sixes in that over to push the total to 171/5 with a 23-run final over. ABD remained unbeaten on 75 off 42 deliveries, hitting 3 fours and 5 sixes.

With their eyes on the top of the table, Delhi started off at good pace as Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw were finding the gaps and their timing in the first couple of overs quite comfortably. The duo took Delhi to 23 before Dhawan’s (6) attempted pull over fine leg fell in the hands of Yuzvendra Chahal off Kyle Jamieson in the 3rd over.