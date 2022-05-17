MI vs SRH IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: When and Where To Watch the Match Live
SRH vs MI IPL match on Tuesday will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
The sixty-fifth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played on Tuesday, 17 May 2022, between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
MI won its last match of IPL 2022 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while SRH lost its last IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Here are the timings and live streaming details of the SRH vs MI IPL match.
SRH vs MI IPL 2022: Match Time
Mumbai vs Hyderabad IPL match is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday.
How and where to watch the live stream of MI vs SRH IPL match online?
SRH vs MI IPL match can be live streamed online on the official app and website of Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch the MI vs SRH IPL match live on TV?
Live telecast of MI vs SRH IPL match can be watched on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Team Ranks on Points Table
Currently, Sunrisers Hyderabad holds the eighth position on IPL Points Table 2022, with 10 points, while Mumbai Indians is at tenth spot, with 6 points.
