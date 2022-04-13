ADVERTISEMENT

MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live

MI vs PBKS IPL match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Watch Mi vs PBKS IPL match live on Disney+ Hotstar</p></div>
i

Mumbai Indians (MI) is all set to play against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the twenty-third match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, on Wednesday, 13 April 2022.

Both, PBKS and MI lost their last matches of this season of IPL against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), respectively.

Venue: MI vs PBKS match on Wednesday will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Here are the timing and live streaming details of MI vs PBKS IPL match.

PBKS VS MI IPL 2022 Match Time

Mumbai vs Punjab IPL match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST on Wednesday.

How and where to watch MI vs PBKS IPL match live stream online?

Live streaming of PBKS vs MI IPL match can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Where to watch live telecast of MI vs PBKS IPL match on TV?

Live telecast of PBKS vs MI IPL match can be watched on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

You can also follow The Quint for regular updates about MI vs PBKS IPL match.

Team Ranks

As per the current points table, Punjab Kings are at the seventh spot with four points and Mumbai Indians are at the tenth spot with zero points.

