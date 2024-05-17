MI vs LSG, IPL Match Today Live: Playing XI, Venue, Time, Live Streaming Details

MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Today: In the 67th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will be playing against the Lukcnow Super Giants (LSG) today, on 17 May.
The Mumbai Indians and the Super Giants have played five games against each other. In this face-off, Super Giants have proved to be the dominant force by winning four of these matches, while Mumbai has won only one.
LSG have heavily dented their hopes for a top 4 finish by losing the last three matches consecutively, which has almost pulled them out of the season. By winning this match against MI, LSG can uplift their extremely poor run rate of -0.787. As for the Mumbai Indians, they will be looking to salvage pride and wrap up the season on a winning note. Let's have a quick look at the live streaming details of the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match today.
Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024: Live Streaming Details
Where will the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants be played?
The IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
At what time will the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants begin?
The IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 7:30 IST.
When will the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants be played?
The IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will be played on 17 May, Friday.
Where will the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants be broadcasted in India?
The IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will be broadcasted on StarSports Network in India.
Where will the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants be live streamed?
The IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and on its official website.
Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024: Playing XI
LSG Playing XI (If Batting First)
Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul (c/wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq
LSG Playing XI (If Bowling First)
Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul (c/wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan
Impact Players: Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal
MI Playing XI (If Batting First)
Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah
MI Playing XI (If Bowling First)
Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Nuwan Thushara, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Players: Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Verma, Shams Mulani Mohmmad Nabi
