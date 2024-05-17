MI vs LSG, IPL Match Today Live: Playing XI, Venue, Time, Live Streaming Details

MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Today: In the 67th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will be playing against the Lukcnow Super Giants (LSG) today, on 17 May.

The Mumbai Indians and the Super Giants have played five games against each other. In this face-off, Super Giants have proved to be the dominant force by winning four of these matches, while Mumbai has won only one.

LSG have heavily dented their hopes for a top 4 finish by losing the last three matches consecutively, which has almost pulled them out of the season. By winning this match against MI, LSG can uplift their extremely poor run rate of -0.787. As for the Mumbai Indians, they will be looking to salvage pride and wrap up the season on a winning note. Let's have a quick look at the live streaming details of the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match today.