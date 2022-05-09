MI vs KKR IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: When and Where To Watch the Match Live
MI vs KKR IPL match will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
The 56th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played on Monday, 9 May 2022, between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
Mumbai Indians were victorious in their last match of IPL 2022 against Gujarat Titans, while KKR lost their last IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
Venue: MI vs KKR IPL match on Monday will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
Here are the timings and live streaming details of the KKR vs MI IPL match.
KKR vs MI IPL 2022: Match Time
Mumbai vs Kolkata IPL match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST on Monday.
How and where to watch live streaming of KKR vs MI IPL match online?
MI vs KKR IPL match can be live streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Where to watch the live telecast of MI vs KKR IPL match on TV?
KKR vs MI IPL match can be watched live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Team Ranks on Points Table
Kolkata Knight is currently at the ninth position on IPL points table 2022 with 8 points, while Mumbai Indians is at tenth spot with four points.
