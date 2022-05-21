MI vs DC IPL 2022 Match Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch the Match Live

With only last few matches left, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is inching towards its end. The sixty-ninth match of the tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, 21 May 2022.

DC won its last IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), while MI lost its last IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).