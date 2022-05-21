MI vs DC IPL 2022 Match Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch the Match Live
DC vs MI IPL match on Saturday will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
With only last few matches left, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is inching towards its end. The sixty-ninth match of the tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, 21 May 2022.
DC won its last IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), while MI lost its last IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Here are the timings and live streaming details of the MI vs DC IPL match.
DC vs MI IPL 2022: Match Time
Mumbai vs Delhi IPL match is slated to commence at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday.
How and where to watch DC vs MI IPL match live streaming online?
MI vs DC IPL match can be live streamed online on the official app and website of Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch the MI vs DC IPL match live on TV?
Live telecast of MI vs DC IPL match can be watched on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Team Ranks on Points Table
As per the latest trends, Delhi Capitals is currently at fifth position on IPL points table 2022 with 14 points, while Mumbai Indians is at tenth position with 6 points.
