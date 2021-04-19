Maxwell Has Taken to RCB Like a Duck to Water: Virat Kohli

Kohli also hailed fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who gave away just one run in the penultimate over of the KKR innings. KKR needed 44 to win at the start of that over with Andre Russell looking dangerous.

"Siraj's over to Russell (was good) -- he has had some history against Russell. He's a different bowler after the Australia tour and he shut the game out. Harshal has so much clarity in the end and I think Jamieson also bowled well. That's the reason why we have three out of three. To be fair, on a pitch like Chennai, you probably have a bit more space to make an error on the longer boundary. It has to be on the off side and not on side. Siraj did miss on the full-toss, but he had two men on the boundary. The execution was spot-on," said Kohli.