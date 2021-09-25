IPL 2021: Rajasthan Slump to 33 Run Defeat After Restricting Delhi to 154

Earlier, a slow pitch, hot and scorching conditions, and superb bowling by Rajasthan Royals saw Delhi Capitals struggle to a below-par 154/6.

Delhi found the going tough with the ball not coming out on to the bat and with the temperature hovering around 47 degrees adding to their discomfort. Rajasthan made things more difficult for them with some good bowling as Sanju Samson used his resources intelligently, making scoring difficult for the Capitals.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for Delhi with 43 and Shimron Hetmyer, who hit some pleasing boundaries during his short stay at the wicket, contributed a quick 28 as Delhi ended with a small total.

Delhi Capitals got off to a poor start as both openers Shikhar Dhawan -- who has the Purple Cap -- and Prithvi Shaw returned to the dugout with just 21 runs on the board.

Dhawan (8) was the first to go, bowled by Kartik Tyagi as he chopped on to his stumps a delivery that landed at good length on middle and off and did not take off. Dhawan, who cut Mahipal Lomror to the point fence in the second over, tried to tap it but only manages to get the toe end of the bat as the ball bounced before the wicket and rolled onto it.

Shaw too did not last long as he tried to loft Chetan Sakariya between middle and off but only managed to balloon a simple catch to mid-off where Liam Livingstone completed an easy catch.