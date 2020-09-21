Easy to Become Villain, Important to Enjoy the Good Days: Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis delivered with the bat and the ball for Delhi Capitals in their dramatic win over Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, 20 September. The Aussie all-rounder smashed 53 off 21 balls to drag DC to 157/8 and when KXIP needed one to win off the last three balls, he took two consecutive wickets to take the game into the Super Over.

"It's a weird game, sometimes the luck goes your way, but it's easy to become the villain from the hero. So it's important to enjoy the good days," said Stoinis in the post-match presentation ceremony in which he was declared player of the match.

"I try to close down the areas where the bowlers can bowl, and it worked today. It's important to feed off everyone's energy," he said.