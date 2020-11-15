MI Will Use IPL Trading Windows During the Pandemic: Jayawardene

Jayawardene explained that he had talked to the players ahead of the tournament to break the jinx of not winning a tournament in odd years.

"There was some pressure, we weren't winning even years. We kept winning in odd years, so that was a bit of a challenge. So that was something that I put down on the board for the guys at the beginning of the season as a challenge that we need to do this and try and focus on that. But we never had that thing that we have to win it," said Jayawardene.

The Sri Lankan said that the first hurdle was to qualify for the play-offs as IPL is full of uncertainties with teams making comebacks.

"The first hurdle was to qualify because in IPL the toughest thing is to qualify for the playoffs, you know. You'll never know because lots of teams make those late charges and stuff like that and to try and be the top two teams gives you that cushion. So those are the things and once we got there. There was a little bit of pressure but the experience in our camp, we handled it well," Jayawardene said.