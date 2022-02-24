Maharashtra Set to Host 70 IPL 2022 Matches Across Four Venues: Report

And, all teams are set to play four games each at the Wankhede, DY Patil Stadium and three apiece at Brabourne and Pune.



Meanwhile, there are two start dates being contemplated. The official broadcaster -- Star Sports wants to start the league on 26 March, Saturday while the BCCI had earlier suggested 27 March to begin the proceedings.



It has been also learnt that Star has been insisting on a Saturday start as it wants to set the momentum for the league with a double header on 27 March, a Sunday, which, otherwise, would not be possible. On Monday (28 March), there cannot be a double-header unless it is a national holiday.



In either scenario, the tournament is set to wrap up on Sunday, 29 May. However, the venues for the playoffs are yet to be decided.



A final decision on the venues and dates could be taken in the IPL governing council meeting scheduled for Thursday, 24 February.

(With IANS Inputs)