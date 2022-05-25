LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Match Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch the Playoffs Live
LSG vs RCB playoff match on Wednesday will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
The second playoffs match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, 25 May 2022. Both LSG and RCB won their last matches of IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT), respectively.
The first match of playoffs was played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, 24 May.
The newly formed team GT has reached the finals of IPL 2022 after registering its victory against RR on Tuesday.
We will get to know about the other finalist after LSG vs RCB match.
Match Venue: The LSG vs RCB playoff match on Wednesday will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Here are the timings and live streaming details of the RCB vs LSG IPL play-off match.
RCB vs LSG IPL 2022: Match Time
The second play-off match of IPL 2022 between Lucknow and Bangalore is scheduled to commence at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday.
How and where to watch LSG vs RCB IPL playoff match live streaming online?
Live streaming of RCB vs LSG IPL match can be watched online on app and website of Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch the RCB vs LSG IPL match live on TV?
LSG vs RCB IPL playoffs match live telecast can be watched on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Team Ranks on Points Table
Lucknow Super Giants holds the third position in IPL points table 2022 with 18 points, which is followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore on fourth spot with 16 points.
