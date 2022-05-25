LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Match Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch the Playoffs Live

The second playoffs match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, 25 May 2022. Both LSG and RCB won their last matches of IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT), respectively.

The first match of playoffs was played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, 24 May.