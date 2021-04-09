IPL 2021: Rohit’s MI and Virat’s RCB Check Into Chepauk For Game 1
Live updates from match of 1 IPL 2021 between Mumbai Indians and RCB.
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have both reached the Chepauk Stadium as IPL 2021’s season-opener is set to get underway at 7:30pm IST on Friday evening.
Toss is at 7pm IST.
Mumbai Indians are the defending champions while Virat Kohli’s RCB are yet to win a title after playing all the 13 seasons of the tournament so far.
Mumbai Indians (MI), looking to win their sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) title and complete a hat-trick of titles.
Today’s battle will also be between two of India's finest white-ball players- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the best international batsmen in white ball cricket and are India's most experienced players.
On paper, MI are like a well-oiled machine. The players have been around for years and have tasted success. They know the formula needed to get success. RCB, on the other hand, have always struggled to get their combination right. Often, their middle-order batting has been found wanting while their pace bowling has lacked variety.
