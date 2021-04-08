Jamieson, Meredith Among 5 Overseas Players to Watch in IPL 2021

It’s that time of the year again, the IPL with all it’s glitz and superstar participants are back in action. The coronavirus pandemic means for the second season running the IPL will be played behind closed doors, this time though in India unlike last year.

Like every year, one expects to see the big names like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah to turn up trumps for their franchises. And while the usual suspects are going about their job, piling on the misery on oppositions, there’s a clutch of newbies looking to make a splash.

The likes of Dawid Malan and Kyle Jamieson are among the newcomers while Australian Dan Christian, who’s had his go earlier, has unfinished business.

Here’s a look at some of the overseas players to look out for in IPL 2021