Kyle Jamieson Explains Reasons for Skipping IPL 2022 Auction

"The second thing for me was, reflecting over the last 12-24 months and understanding that I'm very young in my (international) career and only two years in, that I wanted to have time to work on my game. I guess I didn't really feel like I was where I wanted to be and if I want to compete for spots in the New Zealand sides moving forward across all three formats, I actually need to spend time working on my game and not just trying to play the whole time. Yeah, for me it was just about time at home and just time to work on my game," added Jamieson, who debuted for New Zealand in international cricket in 2020.



For now, Jamieson is hopeful of participating in future editions of the IPL and admitted that skipping the 2022 IPL season was a difficult decision.



"I guess it was (a difficult decision) initially. I sat with it for a fair while, and it was kind of lucky I had a couple of months in bubbles to sit in my room and have a think, but once I'd made the decision, it was a bit of a weight off my shoulder in a way, in terms of just focusing on myself and trying to get better."



"I'm still pretty young, I still think I'm young at 27 and I've still got a few years ahead, so this is just for this year and looking at what the next 12 months will look like, and hopefully moving forward there will be more opportunities to try and dip my toes into that environment."