Kyle Jamieson Becomes RCB’s 2021 IPL Auction’s Biggest Buy
Kyle Jamieson is set to make his IPL season this season after being bought by RCB for Rs 15 crore.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have shelled out nearly 30 crore on just 2 players - Glenn Maxwell and New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson.
Both all-rounders came to the team after intense bidding wars with Maxwell costing the franchise Rs 14.25 crore while Kyle Jamieson set them off a big 15 crore.
Maxwell’s base price was Rs 2 crore while Jamieson had set his base price at Rs 75 lakh.
Bangalore started the bidding process and Delhi joined in. With the bid at nearly 8 crore, Punjab Kings joined the bidding war and it was down to RCB and PK in the end. They were also the two teams that came into the auction with the most money to spend.
Eventually, with the bid at Rs 15 crore, Preity Zinta bowed out and RCB added a second overseas all-rounder to their roster on the day.
Jamieson is now set to make his IPL debut this season on the heels of a successful international season after making his New Zealand debut in February, 2020. He has since played 6 Tests, 2 ODIs and 4 T20 internationals and picked 27 Test wickets.
In his four T20I outings, he has not yet scored a run but picked 3 wickets.
