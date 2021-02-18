Kyle Jamieson Becomes RCB’s 2021 IPL Auction’s Biggest Buy  

Royal Challengers Bangalore have shelled out nearly 30 crore on just 2 players - Glenn Maxwell and New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson.

Both all-rounders came to the team after intense bidding wars with Maxwell costing the franchise Rs 14.25 crore while Kyle Jamieson set them off a big 15 crore.

Maxwell’s base price was Rs 2 crore while Jamieson had set his base price at Rs 75 lakh.