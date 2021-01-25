Kumar Sangakkara Joins Rajasthan Royals as Director of Cricket

The southpaw first graced the IPL in its inaugural season back in 2008, and started with a stylish fifty on debut against MS Dhoni's CSK. That first season saw him amass 320 runs in 10 games, guiding Kings XI Punjab to a top-four finish.

The following seasons saw the southpaw maintain the consistency that people came to expect of him, scoring consistently over 300 runs in his first four seasons.

In his final IPL season, back in 2013, Sangakkara turned up as a leader for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, leading the team both on and off the pitch, helping them secure a playoff spot in an extraordinary manner.

Welcoming Kumar to the family, Mike Fordham, Group CEO Rajasthan Royals, said: "Kumar brings a wealth of cricket knowledge both as a player and a leader. We are thrilled to have him join the team and we are confident that Kumar will motivate, challenge and inspire our players and coaches that will translate to success on the field."