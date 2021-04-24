Kuldeep Needs to Go Back and Analyse His Bowling: Paul Adams

"My advice to him is to keep believing in himself. Life is about ups and downs. It is always how you come back. That is the test of character -- analysing how it would work and get back to performing. He needs to talk to people who have performed on the international stage before. He needs a bit of backing on staying positive," added Adams.

Adams feels that Chinaman variety was rare back in his days but has now become popular.

"Chinaman bowlers are right up there with the best in the world. It has created new energy around wrist spinners," said Adams whose compatriot and fellow Chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi is the world No. 1 bowler in T20 International cricket rankings," said Adams on the sidelines of his joining GoNuts platform.

"It is an art where the bowlers of today are inspiring another generation of them. There are enough performers out there in the world proving that it is a skill that can be performed at international level. The line and length the left-arm wrist spinners can bowl can be a nice variety."

Adams said that advent of T20 cricket has helped create fresh interest in left-arm wrist spinners.

"It must be said that T20 cricket that has regenerated the use for wrist spin," said Adams.

"It is a different art. People find it tough to come through that. (When I began) I started looking at different bowlers who bowled left-arm leg-spin spin. (But) There wasn't enough reference for that. I just started developing that for myself and finding ways of how to take wickets," added Adams.

"I stuck more with the googly, ball turning away from the right-handed batsman. It (googly) was the one I developed overtime."