IPL: KXIP Restrict KKR to 149/9 in 20 Overs, Shubman Gill Gets 57
Opening batsman Shubman Gill scored 57 runs to take the Kolkata total to 149 runs.
After losing the toss and being put in to bat, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been restricted to 149 for the loss of 9 wickets in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Both teams didn’t make any changes with Kolkata missing the services of their hard-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell.
KKR opening batsman Shubman Gill returned to form with a half-century, but Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) came back to apply brakes with the help of its spinners and restricted the Kolkata franchise to under 150 runs.
Gill scored a 45-ball 57 and shared an 81-run partnership with skipper Eoin Morgan for the fourth wicket. Morgan made 40 off 25 balls.
Lockie Ferguson hammered a 13-ball 24 in the dying moments of the first innings to give some respectability to the total.
India seamer Mohammed Shami was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 35. His two wickets early on had reduced KKR to 10 for three.
