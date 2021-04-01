KKR’s Nitish Rana Recovering from COVID-19; Under Quarantine

“As per IPL protocol, he was tested on March 22, during his quarantine and the report showed that he was positive. He has had no symptoms and has been completely asymptomatic since. Again as per IPL protocol, he isolated himself and was tested again today. We are glad to report that he has tested negative. We expect him to start training with the team shortly and be fully fit well before the start of the season. Rana is under observation and undergoing quarantine at the team hotel,” KKR said in a statement on Thursday evening.

The left-hander has played 60 matches in his IPL career, which began in 2016. He has so far scored 1,437 runs at an average of 28.17 and a strike rate of 135.56.