Dropped Twice by Virat, Rahul Smashes Record-Breaking 69-Ball 132*

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul smashed a few IPL records with a blistering 69-ball 132 – the highest individual score by an Indian player in the IPL – that helped him cross the 2,000-run mark in the cash-rich league and take his team to 206/3 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai.

This was Rahul's second IPL century and fourth overall in T20s. It was also the highest score by any Indian in the IPL, surpassing the previous record of 128 not out held by Rishabh Pant.