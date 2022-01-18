KL Rahul, Stoinis & Ravi Bishnoi Picked by Lucknow Ahead of IPL Auction: Report

While Rahul cost Lucknow INR 15 crore, Stoinis was another INR 11 crore, and Bishnoi INR 4 crore. It was reported that Rahul will also captain the franchise.

The Lucknow franchise was bought by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group for INR 7090 crore.

Rahul, who was captain of the Punjab franchise for the last two seasons, began his IPL career in 2013 with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In his IPL career, Rahul has played 94 games, scoring 3,273 runs with a highest of 132*. In his four years with Punjab, Rahul finishes off as the leading run scorer for the team, scoring 2548 runs at an average of 56.62 including 25 fifty-plus scores - two of them hundreds - in just 55 innings.

Australian Stoinis had started off in 2015 with the Delhi Daredevils, but it was only since 2020 that his career in the IPL took off with the Delhi Capitals. In the 27 matches he has played for the Capitals, 32-year-old Stoinis scored 441 runs at a strike rate of 142.71 and picked 15 wickets. In between, he had also turned out for Punjab and Royal Challengers. Overall, Stoinis has played 56 games and scored 914 runs in his IPL career.

Bishnoi meanwhile came into the spotlight in the 2020 U-19 World Cup for India where he finished as the leading wicket-taker and was one of the most sought after uncapped players in the IPL after that.