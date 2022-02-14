KL Rahul-Led Lucknow Have Potential to Be the 'Super Giants' in IPL 2022

Experienced Top Four and Late Middle-Order

KL Rahul has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in the last four IPL seasons. He has amassed 600+ runs in three of the four editions since 2018. The only season he didn't cross the 600-run mark was in 2019, when he fell short by just seven runs. His opening partner Quinton de Kock has been equally consistent as well. He had middling numbers in the last season, with 297 runs at 29.70. But he amassed more than 500 runs in both IPL 2019 and 2020, and he will be eager to come up with similar returns for his new franchise.

Manish Pandey didn't have the best time in the last IPL season. He struggled quite a lot in the middle-overs and his strike-rate was down in the 120s too, but he was dealing with the pressure of having a thin lower middle-order behind him in Sunrisers Hyderabad. That isn't the case here and that will allow him to play more freely. Deepak Hooda brings a lot of experience as well. He has shown sublime form in domestic cricket and recently made his ODI debut for India. He would want to continue his good run of form here.

The late middle-order also looks really good with the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder and Krunal Pandya there. All three have loads of experience when it comes to batting in those positions and situations. Stoinis and Krunal can float in the batting order depending on the skill set required. Krunal can be promoted in case Lucknow need someone to take on the spinners whereas Stoinis can go ahead in case they need a pace-hitter in the final 10 overs. Holder can also be an effective spin-hitter with his long levers.