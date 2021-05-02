KL Rahul Hospitalised Due to Acute Appendicitis

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul has been hospitalised due to acute appendicitis and will likely undergo a surgery, the franchise informed through a post on their social media.

"KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same," wrote the Punjab outfit.