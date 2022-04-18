KKR Vs RR IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live

The 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is scheduled to be played on Monday, 18 April 2022, between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Both, KKR and RR lost their last matches of this season of IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT), respectively.