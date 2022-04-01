KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Stream: Where and When To Watch the Match Live
KKR vs PBKS IPL match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST.
The eighth match of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, 1 April 2022.
Both the teams played their last matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB); PBKS had won the match by five wickets, while KKR had lost the match. Currently, PBKS is on the third position on the points table, while KKR follows close on the fifth spot.
Venue: KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Here are the timings and live streaming details of KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2022 Match Time
How and where to watch the online live streaming of KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match?
PBKS vs KKR IPL 2022 match can be livestreamed on the official website and app of Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch KKR vs PBKS IPL match live on TV?
IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS match will be telecast live on TV channels of Star Sports Network, namely Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Shreyas Iyer will lead KKR in the match, while PBKS will be headed by Mayank Agarwal.
