KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live
KKR vs MI IPL match on Wednesday will be played at MCA stadium, Pune.
Fourteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played on Wednesday, 6 April, between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
KKR won their last match of IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings (PBKS), while MI lost its last IPL match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Match Venue: KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match on Wednesday will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of MI vs KKR IPL match.
KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Match Time
Kolkata vs Mumbai IPL match is slated to begin at 7.30 pm IST on Wednesday.
How to where to watch live stream of KKR vs MI IPL match online?
Live stream of MI vs KKR IPL match can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Where to watch KKR vs MI IPL match live on TV?
MI vs KKR IPL match will be telecast live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Team Rank
As per the current points table, KKR is at second position with four points, while MI is at eighth spot with no points.
