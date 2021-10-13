Toss Report: KKR Elect to Bowl First in Knockout Match vs Delhi Capitals
The winner of the match qualifies for the IPL 2021 final against Chennai Super Kings.
KKR have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second Qualifier of IPL 2021, against Delhi Capitals.
Eoin Morgan says they are playing an unchanged XI. Rishabh Pant has one change in their XI with Marcus Stoinis coming into play in place of Tom Curran.
"We are going to bowl first. We have played a few games here at Sharjah, so far it's worked. There might be a dew factor later on. We have kept the same side. We are playing some good cricket at the moment, we are confident as a side."Ri
Delhi Capitals, who are eyeing their maiden IPL title and skipper Rishabh Pant said at the toss that he too would have liked to bowl first.
Rishabh Pant
"We would have bowled first. We needed an extra batsman, so Stoinis comes in. Tom Curran is out. We are in a great frame of mind, always exciting to play together, looking to have fun during the match also."
Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.