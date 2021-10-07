KKR All But Through to IPL Playoffs With 86-Run Win Over Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders are all but through to the IPL 2021 playoffs with a commanding victory over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday night in Sharjah.

Shivam Mavi (4/21) and Lockie Ferguson (3/18) shared seven wickets between themselves to demolish Rajasthan by 86 runs in both teams' final group stage match of the season.

The result means Rajasthan and also Punjab Kings are now out of the running for the last playoffs berth and it may well come down to net run rate between KKR and Mumbai Indians for that last slot, if Mumbai win their last league fixture on Friday against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, KKR's 86-run win over Rajasthan tonight has set an almost unachievable goal for Mumbai who will need to win by 171 runs to leapfrog KKR in the points table.