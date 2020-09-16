IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Eye New Dawn in KL Rahul-Kumble Era

Perennial underachievers Kings XI Punjab will hope the new pair of skipper KL Rahul and head coach Anil Kumble can conjure up some magic as they head into the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having reached the playoff stages of the cash-rich tournament on just two occasions.

Rahul, who has been in red-hot form for India in white-ball cricket in the recent past, was appointed as skipper ahead of the season with former India captain and legendary off-spinner Kumble pencilled in as head coach.

"I have always enjoyed that leadership role and I have always enjoyed having responsibility on my shoulders. I am going into this (IPL) with an open mind and to learn on the go from each game and each day," Rahul had told IANS in a recent interaction from Dubai.