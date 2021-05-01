Kane Williamson Replaces Warner as Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain

SRH’s next game is against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday and the overseas players combinations will also change for this game in Chennai. The Royals too have not had the best season and stand on 7th with 2 wins in their campaign so far.

Warner has not been able to get going like his usual self at the top of the order this year and has managed only 193 runs in 6 games.

Kiwi Kane Williamson, who missed a few games initially due to an elbow issue, however has hit the ground running with a 108 runs from 3 innings, and is yet to be dismissed in the tournament.

Warner had been reinstated as captain last year before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, taking over from Williamson, after completing his ban from the sandpaper gate saga before that.

Warner captained SRH to the playoffs last year in UAE. The Australian had also been key to SRH’s title winning campaign in 2016.

In SRH’s last game against CSK, Warner got the team off to an uncharacteristically slow start in what led to an eventual defeat in Delhi.

"I take full responsibility for the way I batted, it was really slow. Found a lot of fielders and I got frustrated. The way Manish batted was exceptional. Kane got us to a respectable total, but I take full responsibility as it was a total below par," had said Warner after the match.

"I probably hit 15 good shots to the fielders, I couldn't do much about it. They are the ones that make or break your innings. It gets frustrating as a batsman when you find the fielders," added the opener.