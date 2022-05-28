Jos Buttler Reveals How Chat With Coach Sanga Helped Overcome His IPL 'Slump'

The 32-year-old opener has so far amassed a massive 824 runs in 16 games, scoring four centuries and an equal number of half-centuries and has been the Royals' guiding force as they aim to clinch their second IPL title after the side won in the inaugural season in 2008 under legendary spinner Shane Warne.

This is only the second time in the history of the IPL that the Royals have entered the final.

Buttler, who was adjudged 'Player of the Match' said that the pep talk from Sangakkara helped as he went to Kolkata (for Qualifier 1) with a "freer mind".