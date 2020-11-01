Jio Announced as Title Sponsor of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced Jio as the title sponsor of the 2020 edition of the Women's T20 Challenge to be played in Sharjah from Wednesday, 4 November. The partnership will also have the support of Reliance Foundation Education and Sports For All (RF ESA).

This is a historic partnership, as for the first time a sponsor has signed with BCCI exclusively for the women's matches, said the board in a media release.