Jasprit Bumrah Returns his Most Expensive Spell in IPL Career

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu's assault did not even spare Mumbai Indians trump-card Jasprit Bumrah as India's strike bowler returned his most expensive figures (1/56 in four overs) in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career.

This was also the first time in six years that the right-arm pace bowler, known for his razor sharp yorkers, conceded over 50 runs in his four-over spell.

The last time Bumrah conceded over 50 was way back in 2015 when he leaked 55 against the Delhi franchise and 52 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Those were his early days in IPL, his third season.