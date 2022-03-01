Jason Roy Pulls Out of IPL 2022; Gujarat Titans to Look for Replacement: Report

The report said that the Titans are yet to finalise a replacement. Roy had played for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021.

The report the Englishman, who played in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) emerging as one of the top run-getters in the tournament for Quetta Gladiators, reportedly took the decision due a longer IPL season this time around.

The England cricketer's pull-out from the IPL would hurt the franchise as he was in sublime form in the PSL, where, despite playing just six games for the Gladiators, he still managed to score 303 runs at an average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 170.22. Roy slammed two half-centuries and a hundred, but the Gladiators finished fifth in the six-team league.