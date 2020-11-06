Jason Holder’s 3/25 Helps Restrict RCB to 131 in Knockout Game

West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder once again stepped up for Sunrisers Hyderabad as his 3 wickets have helped restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 131/7.

Holder started with two big wickets in his first two overs, sending back Virat Kohli – who was opening – in the second over and then Devdutt Padikkal in the fourth.

Bangalore were reduced to 15/2 in 3.3 overs.

AB de Villiers top-scored for the team with 56 but he too fell in the 18th over, castled by T Natarajan.