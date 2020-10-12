Delhi Capital’s Ishant Sharma Ruled Out of IPL 2020 Due to Injury

Delhi Capitals’ pacer Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the rest of the IPL, the franchise confirmed in a press released sent late on Monday evening.

‘Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai.

‘Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020,’ read the statement.