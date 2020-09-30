IPL Thursday Preview: Mumbai, KXIP Aiming to Recover After Losses

Similarly, there looks no batting worries for the MI side so far, but they would surely aim for improvement from their most experienced and lethal pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. The lanky pacer leaked 42 runs from his allotted four overs against the RCB and went wicketless - something that was not expected and something that Bumrah is not known for.

Once again, Bumrah will be supported by Trent Boult and James Pattinson while the spin workload will be shared by Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya.

MI slightly hold an edge over their opponents, having won 13 of the 24 games. But looking at a rejuvenated KXIP, another edge-of-the-seat encounter could be in the offing at the spectacular Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.