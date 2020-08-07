IPL Teams to Undergo 6 COVID Tests Before Starting Training in UAE
IPL teams are likely to undergo 6 tests before they’re even allowed to start training in the UAE.
How many COVID-19 tests are enough to ensure the safety of the players and officials in season 13 of the Indian Premier League?
According to the IPL’s draft SOP, every player will need to undergo 6 rounds of COVID testing before they’re even allowed to start training in the UAE.
This includes 2 tests before they leave India, 1 test at the airport and 3 tests across 6 days while in isolation at their team hotels in the UAE. Once they enter the ‘bio-secure’ environment after these 6 tests, all players will again be tested after every 5 days.
Starts at Home
With franchises already calling their Indian players to their home cities, the IPL’s testing rules now state that players and support staff must undergo two COVID-19 PCR tests, 24 hours apart, in the week leading up to their departure for the UAE.
Incase anyone is tested positive, they will be asked to quarantine and after 14 days they can undergo two more tests, 24 hours apart, and if both come out negative, then they’re free to join the team in the UAE.
The same rule applies for the overseas players and team support staff who have to undergo 2 COVID-19 PCR tests, 24 hours apart, in the same week that they are flying to the UAE.
4 Tests in 7 Days
According to UAE laws, everyone landing in the country must undergo a mandatory COVID-19 PCR test at UAE Airport.
Now, from the time they arrive at the team hotel to the time they start training, all players and support staff have to spend 7 days in quarantine where they will each be tested 3 times. During this period, they’re not allowed to meet even their team-mates.
- The first test will be conducted on the day of arrival.
- The second test will be done on the third day of arrival in the UAE.
- The third test will be on the sixth day of arrival in the UAE.
With 24 hours needed for the result to come, on Day 7, if the player or support staff member tests negative all 3 times, they will be allowed to enter the ‘Bio-Secure Environment’ where they will stay for the entire duration of IPL 2020.
The IPL’s guidelines strictly state that any breach of the Bio-Secure Environment protocols by players or support staff will be punishable under the IPL Code of Conduct Rules.
Regular Testing Through the Season
Once everyone enters the bio-secure environment of the IPL, the testing will continue to ensure safety of all parties with everyone getting tested every fifth day.
There can be additional tests too that can be conducted through the season.
Like if a team is to travel to Abu Dhabi for a match, the city requires the visitor to show a negative COVID-19 PCR report issued no more than 48 hours before arriving at the check post.
