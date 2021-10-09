IPL Qualifier 1: Experienced Chennai Take on Enthusiastic Delhi on Sunday

The IPL 2020 runners-up will be having happy memories of playing against Chennai in Dubai when Kagiso Rabada's flick through fine leg sealed the deal for them in a low-scoring chase in the last over. Dubai is also a venue that has been kind to Delhi, where they have won two matches chasing apart from losing Friday's match while defending. For Chennai, Dubai has been a rough stretch. Apart from their win while defending against Mumbai Indians, they have lost while doing the same against Delhi and Punjab Kings.

In terms of fitness, Delhi will be hoping to have Marcus Stoinis in the eleven. But that depends on his recovery from a hamstring issue that kept him out of a majority of the league stage in the UAE. For Chennai, it remains to be seen if Suresh Raina' who hasn't been in the best of form, has made enough progress from a left knee niggle to take back his spot in the playing eleven from Robin Uthappa.

Delhi have beaten Chennai in their last four meetings. But when they last met in a playoff match in 2011, Chennai won and gave a knockout punch to Delhi. Expect Rishabh Pant and Co. to be wary of MS Dhoni 'nd his team's big-match temperament.