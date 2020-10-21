IPL Points Table: RCB Move To 2nd Spot, Tied on Points With DC 

Mohammad Siraj's heroics with the ball proved vital for RCB as the young bowler returned with bowling figures of 3/8 in his four overs. He also became the first bowler in IPL history to claim a double maiden. RCB won the match by 8 wickets after restricting KKR on 84/8 in their 20 overs.

With this win, they are currently in the 2nd position despite having equal points with DC, who have a better run rate than them. They have 14 points after 10 games with 7 wins and 3 defeats.