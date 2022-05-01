IPL Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After Mumbai Indians Defeat RR

On Rohit Sharma’s birthday, the Mumbai Indians dug deep and came up with the goods against the Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday in IPL 2022.

Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets in a thriller and registered their first points of the season in their 9th game. While the win gets them off the mark, it does not see MI progress on the points table from bottom. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals are second behind Gujarat Titans with 12 points. The table toppers have 16 points from 9 games having lost 1.