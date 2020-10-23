IPL Points Table: MI Replace DC At Top Spot After Thumping CSK Win

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are the top two teams who are constantly swapping the top place in the league standings. With this win, Mumbai Indians take over Delhi Capitals as the table toppers. Both have the same number of points but MI have a better run rate than DC.

Mumbai has 14 points after 10 games with 7 wins and 3 defeats. Whereas for CSK, they are currently placed at the bottom of the table with 8 defeats after 11 games. They have only managed to sail through in only 3 games this season.

CSK also have the second poorest net run rate among all eight teams after KKR with -0.733.