IPL Points Table: DC Back on Top; CSK, RR and RCB Remain Unchanged

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore came out on top in Saturday's fixtures, ensuring they retain their sports in the top half of the IPL standings.

Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi thumped Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets to mark their 7th victory of the season. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets, thanks to the late heroics of AB de Villiers.

After Saturday’s results, not much movement was made by the four teams in action, apart from Delhi who are now back on top, as the only team with 14 points.