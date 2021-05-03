IPL 2021 Points Table: DC on Top-Spot, RR on 5th

With its sixth victory, DC has jumped from the second spot to the first spot in IPL 2021 points table.

Shikhar Dhawan carried his bat to remain unbeaten at 69 to help Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets.
Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, 2 May, won the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

With its sixth victory in this season of the Indian Premier League, DC has jumped from the second spot to the first spot in the points table. PBKS, on the other hand, has slipped from the fifth to the sixth position in the points table.

Since Sunday was a two-match day, the other match was played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), wherein, Rajasthan won the match.

This victory helped RR to jump from the seventh to the fifth spot in the points table, whereas SRH continues to remain on the eighth spot.

DC is followed by CSK, RCB, and MI, respectively, in the points table.

This is what the points table looks like after the DC vs PBKS match on Sunday.

TeamsPlayedWonLostTiedNet RRPoints
Delhi Capitals86200.54712
Chennai Super Kings75201.26310
Royal Challengers Bangalore7520-0.17110
Mumbai Indians74300.0628
Rajasthan Royals7340-0.196
Punjab Kings8350-0.3686
Kolkata Knight Riders7250-0.4944
Sunrisers Hyderabad7160-0.6232

Orange Cap

Currently, DC's Shikhar Dhawan leads the orange cap race with 380 runs in his account. He is followed by PBKS' KL Rahul, CSK's Faf du Plessis, DC's Prithvi Shaw, and RR's Sanju Samson.

Purple Cap

RCB's Harshal Patel continues to lead the purple cap race with 17 wickets in his account. He is followed by DC's Avesh Khan, RR's Chris Morris, MI's Rahul Chahar, and SRH's Rashid Khan.

