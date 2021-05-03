IPL 2021 Points Table: DC on Top-Spot, RR on 5th

Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, 2 May, won the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

With its sixth victory in this season of the Indian Premier League, DC has jumped from the second spot to the first spot in the points table. PBKS, on the other hand, has slipped from the fifth to the sixth position in the points table.

Since Sunday was a two-match day, the other match was played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), wherein, Rajasthan won the match.

This victory helped RR to jump from the seventh to the fifth spot in the points table, whereas SRH continues to remain on the eighth spot.

DC is followed by CSK, RCB, and MI, respectively, in the points table.