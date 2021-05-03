IPL 2021 Points Table: DC on Top-Spot, RR on 5th
With its sixth victory, DC has jumped from the second spot to the first spot in IPL 2021 points table.
Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, 2 May, won the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
With its sixth victory in this season of the Indian Premier League, DC has jumped from the second spot to the first spot in the points table. PBKS, on the other hand, has slipped from the fifth to the sixth position in the points table.
Since Sunday was a two-match day, the other match was played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), wherein, Rajasthan won the match.
This victory helped RR to jump from the seventh to the fifth spot in the points table, whereas SRH continues to remain on the eighth spot.
DC is followed by CSK, RCB, and MI, respectively, in the points table.
This is what the points table looks like after the DC vs PBKS match on Sunday.
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0.547
|12
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|5
|2
|0
|1.263
|10
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|5
|2
|0
|-0.171
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0.062
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|3
|4
|0
|-0.19
|6
|Punjab Kings
|8
|3
|5
|0
|-0.368
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-0.494
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|1
|6
|0
|-0.623
|2
Orange Cap
Currently, DC's Shikhar Dhawan leads the orange cap race with 380 runs in his account. He is followed by PBKS' KL Rahul, CSK's Faf du Plessis, DC's Prithvi Shaw, and RR's Sanju Samson.
Purple Cap
RCB's Harshal Patel continues to lead the purple cap race with 17 wickets in his account. He is followed by DC's Avesh Khan, RR's Chris Morris, MI's Rahul Chahar, and SRH's Rashid Khan.
